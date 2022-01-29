MSCBC members meet to discuss govt data

DAYS AFTER the state government handed over data for the OBC quota to the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC), the commission met on Friday to discuss the same. It also gave powers to the MSCBC chairman to prepare the draft of the interim report, which has been sought by the government. Sources said the report will be given a final approval in MSCBC’s meeting next week.

On Monday, the state government had handed over data related to the Other Backward Classes community to the MSCBC and requested it to give an interim report at the earliest citing the Supreme Court’s hearing on the issue on February 8.

“The commission will examine the data for preparing the interim report. The chairman has been authorised to draft the interim report. Once the draft of the interim report is ready, a meeting of the MSCBC will be convened to give final approval to the report,” said a member of MSCBC.

Another member said the commission would compare the percentage of the OBC population mentioned in the data provided by the government with the existing available figures of OBC communities from the Census and other records. “It is to see that the OBC figures mentioned in the reports given by the government are not under-reported,” said the member.

Last week, the Supreme Court had directed the Maharashtra government to submit data on OBCs to MSCBC to examine its correctness and make recommendations on their representation in elections for the local bodies.

The SC had also directed the MSCBC to submit the interim report to the authorities concerned within two weeks of receiving information from the state government.