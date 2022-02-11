MSCBC for restoring up to 27% OBC quota in local bodies within 50% ceiling

The Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes (MSCBC), in its interim report on Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the state, has recommended restoring up to 27 per cent OBC reservation within 50 per cent ceiling in the local bodies, stating that the “number of representatives have lesser importance, at this stage, than opportunity to have ‘Participation’.”

MSCBC’s interim report stated: “According to this commission, for the purpose of upcoming elections, the representation of Backward Classes of Citizens is more vital, for the purpose of their participation in planning and decision making process, in local bodies than the percentage of their representatives. ‘Number of representatives’ has lesser importance, at this stage, than Opportunity to have ‘Participation’.”

The report was handed to the state government on Sunday as per the directives of the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea on OBC quota in local bodies. The SC hearing, which was expected to take place on February 8 but didn’t, is likely to take place on February 14, said sources.

In the 35-page interim report, the Commission has referred to the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments for recommending the restoration of the OBC reservation in the local bodies. It stated that more importance should be given to providing opportunities to OBCs in the decision-making process through elective representatives.

The report further concluded, based on the data given by the state government, that it endorses that the OBC percentage in Maharashtra “may be much more than 38%” and further recommended restoring up to 27 percent reservation to the OBCs without exceeding the 50 percent limit.

The state government had given eight sets of data and documents to the MSCBC for preparing the interim report on the OBCs in the state. Of these, the MSCBC held only two reports: systematic administrative reforms for achieving and learning (SARAL) and Centre’s UDISE report for 2019-2020 as reliable, trustworthy and contemporary, and used the available information in three other reports.