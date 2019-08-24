MSCB scam: Govt to register case in 5 days, says Devendra Fadnavis

A day after the Bombay High Court directed that FIR be registered into the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the case will be registered within five days.

Advertising

Former deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar, along with 76 others, have been accused of causing financial losses to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore to MSCB between 2007 and 2011.

“The government will initiate the process of registering a case as directed by the court within five days. The matter is being looked into,” Fadnavis said at Jalgaon.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik accused the government of harassing Opposition leaders. “We don’t want to comment on court matters… However, if we look at the developments across the country, including Maharashtra, it is evident that BJP is trying to misuse various central agencies to harass Opposition leaders,” he said.

The CM, however, maintained: “There is not a single instance where the party has acted with political vendetta. Every decision has been taken purely on the merit of the case being pursued by investigating agencies.”