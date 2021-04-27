MSCB ‘scam’: Ex-MLA wants case transferred to new judge

The application stated that Jadhav, a sugar cooperative member, is apprehensive about receiving a free and fair hearing before the special judge. (File)

In the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) alleged scam, former MLA Manik Jadhav has filed an application before the principal judge of the Mumbai city civil and sessions court seeking a transfer of the case to another judge.

The application stated that Jadhav, a sugar cooperative member, is apprehensive about receiving a free and fair hearing before the special judge.

The court is hearing arguments on the closure report filed by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing, which has stated that no criminal case can be made against over 70 people probed in the case, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Jadhav’s application said that the court did not give sufficient time to go through 1.42 lakh pages of documents to prepare for a case involving “high-ranking bureaucrats and politicians”.

The special court is currently hearing intervention applications filed by Surinder Arora – the original complainant – and others, including Jadhav, opposing the closure report.

ENS