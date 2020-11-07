MSCB fraud case: Mumbai Police EOW opposes ED intervention plea

The ED has claimed that it should be heard since it is a matter of public interest.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Friday opposed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) intervention plea in the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) fraud case stating that it had no locus standi.

The ED has sought to intervene in the proceedings after the EOW filed a closure report in the case stating that no criminal offence is made against the accused, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 74 others. In detailed submissions before the special court, the EOW — which also submitted 200 pages of documents after filing a 17,000-page closure report in September — claimed that the ED was neither a victim nor a complainant in the case.

It added that while the ED’s probe is about money laundering, the EOW’s complaint was about allegations, including cheating and fabrication of documents, which were thoroughly probed. The EOW further said that a similar intervention sought by the ED in a case against Jet Airways was rejected by a special court in September.

The ED has claimed that it should be heard since it is a matter of public interest. It has sought that the court reject the closure report and direct EOW to continue its probe claiming alleged money laundering.

