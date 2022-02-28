MSC bank case: ED attaches assets of Maharashtra minister Prajakt Tanpure

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached assets including 90 acres of land of erstwhile Ram Ganesh Gadkari SSK held by Takshshila Securities Pvt. Ltd. and two pieces of non agricultural land measuring 4.6 acres belonging to Maharashtra state minister Prajakt Tanpure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank case.

The total value of land belonging to Tanpure is Rs 7.6 crore, said ED in a statement.

The ED probe has found that MSC Bank in 2007 auctioned Ram Ganesh Gadkari SSK at an “undervalued price and without following due process”. The sugar factory was sold to Prasad Sugar and Allied Agro Products Ltd., a firm owned by Prajakt Tanpure for Rs 12.95 crore against the reserve price of Rs 26.32 crore, said the ED.

The probe agency has found that apart from Prasad Sugar, one other bidder had participated in the bidding. This bidder, according to ED, was a “proxy” of Prasad Sugar.

“This second bidder did not deposit the required EMD amount also and was found to be a proxy of Prasad Sugar,” said the ED.

The ED also found that though the auction took place in 2007, Prasad Sugar completed payment of sale amount only in 2010, in violation of the statutory condition of completing payment within a period of 52 days. In 2011, Prasad Sugar sold the sugar factory land to Takshshila Securities.

“Money trail investigation revealed that the funds utilised by Prasad Sugar for payment was majorly received from other parties without any rationale. It is also revealed that part of funds to purchase the sugar factory also came from Ranjit Deshmukh, former Chairman of Ram Ganesh Gadkari SSK from 1995 to 2004,” said the ED.

The ED said that Prasad Sugar is a family held entity of Prasad Tanpure, who was one of the prominent and influential members of board of Directors of MSC Bank during the period between August 2004 to March 2010.

The ED case pertaining to the alleged fraud at MSC Bank originates from a criminal PIL filed on January 28, 2019 before the Bombay High Court. The PIL has alleged that the then top executives — chairman, MDs, directors, CEOs and managerial staff — of MSC Bank as well as office-bearers and directors of Sakhar Karkhanas, Soot Girnis and other processing units were given loans in a fraudulent manner by the bank and, in the process, several illegalities were committed.

In September 2019, a month before the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the ED had registered a money laundering case against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar in connection with the alleged scam.