MSBSHSE orders probe after students seen handling board answer sheets in viral video

Confirming that the board had received a complaint about the video, Rajendra Kshirsagar, chairperson of the Kolhapur divisional board of MSBSHSE, said the exact nature of the activity seen in the footage remains unclear.

Amid the ongoing evaluation of Maharashtra State Board examinations, a viral video allegedly showing school students handling board exam answer sheets at a school in Phaltan taluka of Satara district raised serious concerns over the integrity of the evaluation process.

Taking cognisance of the video, the Kolhapur division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), which oversees Satara district, decided to send a team of officials to Phaltan to conduct an inquiry.

The video, reportedly shot inside a classroom at a school in Vidani village, shows a teacher correcting board exam answer sheets on a bench while two students in school uniform sit beside the teacher and appear to participate in the process.