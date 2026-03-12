MSBSHSE orders probe after students seen handling board answer sheets in viral video

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid the ongoing evaluation of Maharashtra State Board examinations, a viral video allegedly showing school students handling board exam answer sheets at a school in Phaltan taluka of Satara district raised serious concerns over the integrity of the evaluation process.
Taking cognisance of the video, the Kolhapur division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), which oversees Satara district, decided to send a team of officials to Phaltan to conduct an inquiry.
The video, reportedly shot inside a classroom at a school in Vidani village, shows a teacher correcting board exam answer sheets on a bench while two students in school uniform sit beside the teacher and appear to participate in the process.
The footage triggered strong reactions in academic circles, as strict guidelines prohibit students from being involved in the evaluation of board examination papers in any capacity.
Confirming that the board had received a complaint about the video, Rajendra Kshirsagar, chairperson of the Kolhapur divisional board of MSBSHSE, said the exact nature of the activity seen in the footage remains unclear.
“Although the video shows board exam answer sheets, it is not clear what exactly is happening in the classroom. After receiving the complaint, we sought a preliminary report from local officials,” Kshirsagar said.
According to the initial report, the students were not evaluating the answer sheets but were allegedly drawing lines on blank pages of the papers using a red pen.
However, Kshirsagar emphasised that students are not permitted to be associated with the paper-checking process in any manner.
“We have therefore decided to send a team from the divisional office to conduct a detailed inquiry. The team will also collect CCTV footage from the classroom to determine the extent of the students’ involvement. Further action will be taken based on the findings,” he said.
The incident comes at a time when the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations are still underway and a few technical papers of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams are yet to be completed.
However, the evaluation of answer sheets has already begun simultaneously — a routine practice followed by the board to ensure timely declaration of results.
