MRVC formulates strategy to run AC trains on suburban network

THE MUMBAI Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which will be procuring air-conditioned local trains for the Mumbai suburban network, is in the process of preparing the migration strategy to be adopted by the railways while introducing the AC local trains on the suburban section of Western and Central lines.

The MRVC has decided to hire a consultancy for the migration strategy to be adopted for the AC trains services in the suburban sections. The strategy includes the operation and functioning of the railways.

Procurement of nearly 238 AC local rakes have been approved under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3 and Project-3A. In the past month, the MRVC had given a detailed presentation to the Minister of Railways about introducing the AC local trains.

The final nod on the same is awaited from the Railway Board and once it is received, the MRVC will be floating a tender for the procurement of AC rakes.

According to the officials, since the trains on the Mumbai suburban rail are going to be fully AC trains in future, the railway needs to study and prepare a strategy on how to migrate or shift to the AC local trains from the conventional non-AC trains.

An in-depth study focusing on Mumbai suburban network, the different class of commuters, region and the load on the rail services and its functioning will be done, said an official.

After the study, a survey will also be carried out and after considering all the parameters and consulting the experts, a strategy on how to run the AC local trains will be decided.

“As it has already been decided to turn all the local trains into AC, we are seeking a consultant who will help make the strategy to shift the patronage from non-AC to AC, apart from the whole operation and functions of train services on the Mumbai suburban network. The shift or migration will be very critical and the strategy should be fool-proof and should happen smoothly without disturbing the ongoing system,” said an official.

Several points needed to be considered and studied including the current footfall or traffic/number and profile of commuters, time table, peak and non-peak hours, different trains on different routes and fast and slow lines, rakes stabling lines and coaches, said another official.

The Union government has applied for financing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) towards the cost of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) III which includes the new AC local trains.

Altogether, 238 AC local rakes — 47 under MUTP-3 and 191 under MUTP-3A — are proposed to be procured by 2024. They will have a life-span of 25 years.