MRVC starts process to acquire land for new car sheds for CR, WR

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which is setting up two high-tech car sheds each for the Central and Western Railway, has started the process to acquire land at Bhivpuri in Karjat and Vangaon in Palghar, where the car sheds are proposed to be set up.

As part of the Rs 33,000-crore Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-3A), the MRVC had decided in 2019 to set up the two car sheds that will be used for parking, maintenance, inspection and repair of local trains.

According to railway officials, there are currently three car sheds in Kurla, Kalwa and Sanpada on the Central Railway and three on the Western Railway’s Mumbai Central, Kandivali and Virar stations. However, there is a shortage of space to accommodate the existing rakes. The official said the two new car sheds will provide new facilities for the maintenance and repair of trains.

While the Central Railway has 155 trains, the Western Railway has 110 trains.

Considering the requirement and availability of land on both the lines, 35 hectares in Vangaon for Western Railway and 55 hectares in Bhivapuri for the Central Railway were identified for the construction of the new car sheds.

Ravi Agarwal, chairman and managing director of MRVC, said, “The notification for the land acquisition has been issued and the process has been started. It will take four to five for the completion of the process.”