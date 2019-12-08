Mrundangam maestro, Harikatha exponent felicitated for their lifetime contributions

At Shanmukhananda Sabha hall in Mumbai Saturday. (Express photo) At Shanmukhananda Sabha hall in Mumbai Saturday. (Express photo)

Mrudangam maestro Padma Vibhushan Dr Umayalapuram K Sivaraman and Harikatha exponent Kalyanapuram R Aravamudachariar were presented with the 20th Sri Shanmukhananda National Eminence Award for the

lifetime contributions to their fields on Saturday.

Aravamudachariar, who could not attend the event at the Shanmukhananda Sabha hall due to health issues, was represented by his nephew. Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 2.50 lakh, a citation and a bronze lamp.

Three promising musicians — Vasudha Ravi and Vignesh Ishwar, both Carnatic vocalists, and Hindustani Sarangi player Harsh Narayan — were also presented with Shanmukha Sangeeta Shiromani Awards. Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a citation and a trophy.

On the occasion, K Sivaraman was also honoured with a gold-plated Mrudangam. He played a 100-year-old Mrudangam to the audience before donating it to the Sabha, which is planning to curate a museum of antique instruments.

Shanmukhanada Sabha has been felicitating veteran and young artistes annually since 2002. In the past, the Sabha has honoured several noted musicians, like Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Dr Padma Subramaniam, Vyjayantimala Bali, Ustad Amjat Ali Khan and Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer.

