Ride of your life? Mrinaltai Gore flyover’s ‘super smooth’ surface leaves bikers slipping

The recently opened arm of the Mrinaltai Gore flyover has once again come under the scanner just two months after its inauguration. This time, locals have flagged the ‘extremely smooth’ surface of the bridge, which has reportedly left many bikers and two-wheelers skidding and led netizens to mock the ‘advanced technology’ that the citizens are not ready for.

Speaking to The Indian Express, residents said Mrinaltai Gore flyover’s ‘super smooth’ surface on the road mastic has become increasingly perilous for motorists.

“The site where repeated skidding is being reported is situated on a downward slope. The mastic on the road is super smooth and everytime it rains, the roads become furthermore slippery. This patch has now become a magnet for accidents in the area,” said Dhaval Shah, co-founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association (LOCA).