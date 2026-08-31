Ride of your life? Mrinaltai Gore flyover’s ‘super smooth’ surface leaves bikers slipping

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The recently opened arm of the Mrinaltai Gore flyover has once again come under the scanner just two months after its inauguration. This time, locals have flagged the ‘extremely smooth’ surface of the bridge, which has reportedly left many bikers and two-wheelers skidding and led netizens to mock the ‘advanced technology’ that the citizens are not ready for.
Speaking to The Indian Express, residents said Mrinaltai Gore flyover’s ‘super smooth’ surface on the road mastic has become increasingly perilous for motorists.
“The site where repeated skidding is being reported is situated on a downward slope. The mastic on the road is super smooth and everytime it rains, the roads become furthermore slippery. This patch has now become a magnet for accidents in the area,” said Dhaval Shah, co-founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association (LOCA).
Karan Jotwani, co-founder of LOCA, told The Indian Express: “The smooth surface is causing the frequent skidding. To resolve the issue, the BMC must deploy rough tar on the top layer in a bid to make the roads rougher and thereby, less slippery.”
Inaugurated in July, the flyover provides a direct link between Ram Mandir and Goregaon, allowing motorists to directly zip through instead of taking the SV Road or Link Road. It has also garnered much attention for its cost escalation, prolonged construction period, as well as patchy road surface.
Now, citizens have blamed the Mumbai civic body for carrying out shoddy work on the flyover. It has denied the allegations.
The 750-metre flyover, built for Rs 247.97 crore, took nearly eight years to complete. During this period, the project’s cost rose by nearly 45 per cent from the original estimate of Rs 170.82 crore.
With its ‘super smooth’ surface making people have the ride of their lives, social media hasn’t stayed behind in having its share of fun.
“Mrinal tai flyover in Mumbai also comes with the revolutionary “smooth ride” technology that apparently improve your vehicle’s mileage.. Only small issue: the technology is so advanced that bikers haven’t learnt how to use it yet.. so they keep falling,” a user on social media wrote on X.
Earlier in June, some videos surfaced on social media, purportedly showing a melting road surface, loose gravel, and, in one case, a portion of the road caving in under the weight of a motorcycle stand, triggering outrage.
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