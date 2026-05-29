Changing City: How Mrinaltai Gore flyover extension is set to change Mumbai’s commute

Commuters travelling through Oshiwara and Goregaon in Mumbai are soon to get respite from traffic congestion as the much-awaited Mrinaltai Gore Flyover Extension is set to become operational on May 31. The flyover will be an east-west link that will connect the upcoming Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) with the upcoming Coastal Road (Versova Bhayander).
Features of the project
The 750-metre flyover will provide a direct link between Ram Mandir and Goregaon areas in the western suburbs and will have four vehicular lanes, which will avoid vehicular congestion.
How will the bridge ease commuting?
The bridge will allow motorists to zip directly through the Oshiwara and Goregaon areas instead of taking the SV Road or Link Road. It will also provide a direct link to the Western Express Highway (WEH) from the western and eastern sides of Andheri and Jogeshwari, which is further set to bring down commute time to less than 5 minutes, which otherwise used to take 30-45 minutes during peak hours.
Going forward, the bridge will provide a direct east-west link joining GMLR with Coastal Road, which, in a way, will establish a seamless connectivity linking Mumbai’s western suburbs with Thane and Navi Mumbai in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Timeline of events leading up to opening of bridge:
Conceptualisation: 2016
Tenders floated: 2018
Construction began: 2019
Final completion date: May 31, 2026
Reasons for delay in project completion
“The work orders were issued in 2018, and the work could only begin by 2019. The flyover would pass above four key traffic junctions. Therefore, the construction work could only be carried out at night due to daytime traffic congestion. This left us with a limited timeline,” BMC said in a statement to The Indian Express.
BMC stated that during the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a shortage of manpower, and hence, the project got stuck. “Also, the flyover passes close to crematoriums and burial grounds. Therefore, the local representatives maintained that the previous project alignment would hinder access to these locations. For which we had to change the design and create an additional underpass to provide accessibility, leading to cost escalation,” read BMC’s statement.
Cost of the project: Rs 247.97 crore
Administration speaks:
“In the future, this bridge will be linked with the upcoming Coastal Road and Goregaon Mulund Link Road, thus forming a circular network of parallel road networks. Therefore, this bridge is going to change the way Mumbai commutes,” Abhijit Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) said.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More