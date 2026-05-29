Changing City: How Mrinaltai Gore flyover extension is set to change Mumbai’s commute

The 750-metre flyover will provide a direct link between Ram Mandir and Goregaon areas in the western suburbs and will have four vehicular lanes,(Express: Amit Chakravarty)

Commuters travelling through Oshiwara and Goregaon in Mumbai are soon to get respite from traffic congestion as the much-awaited Mrinaltai Gore Flyover Extension is set to become operational on May 31. The flyover will be an east-west link that will connect the upcoming Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) with the upcoming Coastal Road (Versova Bhayander).

Features of the project

The 750-metre flyover will provide a direct link between Ram Mandir and Goregaon areas in the western suburbs and will have four vehicular lanes, which will avoid vehicular congestion.

How will the bridge ease commuting?

The bridge will allow motorists to zip directly through the Oshiwara and Goregaon areas instead of taking the SV Road or Link Road. It will also provide a direct link to the Western Express Highway (WEH) from the western and eastern sides of Andheri and Jogeshwari, which is further set to bring down commute time to less than 5 minutes, which otherwise used to take 30-45 minutes during peak hours.