Mrinaltai Gore flyover contractor penalised Rs 27 lakh earlier: BMC on construction quality criticism

One of the key lapses highlighted in the report was the vigilance team had already highlighted the possibility of development of cracks on the road surface of the Mrinaltai Gore flyover once it opened for traffic. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Amid the ongoing criticism pertaining to the construction quality of the newly opened Mrinaltai Gore flyover, data furnished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) show that in the past eight years, since the construction of the bridge had started, a total penalty of Rs 27 lakh was implemented on the contractor.

The penalty amount is less than one-percent of the total project cost, which stood at Rs 248 crore, which included a 45 per cent cost escalation.

The Indian Express had earlier reported on how the BMC’s internal vigilance department had flagged multiple structural faults in the bridge in 2021 five years ahead of its inauguration.