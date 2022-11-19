MRIDC to construct 10 Road Over Bridges, 1 Road Under Bridge in Mumbai, suburbs at cost of Rs 1,675 cr

THE MAHARASHTRA Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) is in various stages of implementation to construct 10 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and one Road Under Bridge (RUB) in Mumbai and the suburban areas.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has entrusted the corporation with the construction work. The total estimated cost of these 11 projects is pegged at Rs 1,675 crore.

The construction work of cable-stayed overbridges at Reay Road, Byculla and Dadar-Tilak Bridge already started in October. The MRIDC has planned to complete these bridges within two years.

An audit by the IIT-Bombay found the century-old Reay Road Bridge in a dangerous condition and it was demolished accordingly. The new bridge will be a state-of-the-art structure like the Bandra Worli sea link. It will have a longer span, to minimise the number of foundations as well as shifting of the underground utilities. The length of the new bridge is 220 metres with two down ramps and the project is expected to cost Rs 175 crore.

Similarly, the Tilak bridge in Dadar is a British-era steel girder bridge. It connects Dadar’s East and West sides and provides connectivity to the traffic from Lower Parel, Prabhadevi and Worli to Eastern Express Highway.

Currently, the MRIDC has completed the geotechnical work, and shifting of utilities at the site and the construction work has been started. The project is expected to be completed within 2 years.

At Byculla, a new cable-stayed bridge is under construction. The new structure is being constructed parallel to the old Road Over Bridge. The new ROB (cable-stayed bridge) will have four lanes in addition to the existing three lanes. It will also have theme lighting with the provision of selfie points same as the Tilak-Dadar bridge.