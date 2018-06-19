MRI machine repair in Mumbai’s Nair Hospital to cost Rs 94 lakh

MRI machine repair in Nair hospital to cost Rs. 94 lakh. (Representational) MRI machine repair in Nair hospital to cost Rs. 94 lakh. (Representational)

Six months after 32-year-old Rajesh Maru died after being sucked into an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machine in the civic-run BYL Nair Hospital, the machine will be repaired at a cost of Rs 94 lakh. A team from Philips, the manufacturer of the machine, is expected to repair the damaged machine that was rendered useless since the incident.

The company’s engineering team had inspected the machine last month and submitted an initial report. Of the Rs 94 lakh the BMC will pay for the repairs, Rs 56.67 lakh is meant to be spent on replacing the damaged parts of the machine, Rs 23.60 lakh for servicing and 13.79 lakh for filling up helium gas. The team had submitted a detailed report as part of the ongoing inquiry. Four days after the incident, the civic body reiterated to medical staff the safety protocols associated with such diagnostic machines whose magnetic field pulls in any metal object.

Dr Avinash Supe, a director of major BMC-run hospitals, said the civic body had even put up posters about safe practices related to MRI scans at its hospitals in the form of an advisory. The sole MRI machine at the Nair hospital has not been operational since the incident.

The hospital has a Philips Achieva 1.5t Nova dual gradient scanner. Philips will submit a technical report assessing the damage to the machine to the BMC. The machine was purchased in 2008 for Rs 7.89 crore. A senior doctor said, “The company’s team had examined the machine, and they have suggested the changes, but since it is a police case, we had to take police permission to re-open it.”

According to Agripada police, a chargesheet in the matter is yet to be filed. “We are still waiting for BMC to submit its internal inquiry report to us. We have written to Nair hospital for the same,” said senior police inspector Savlaram Agawane .

On January 27, Lalbaug resident Rajesh Maru, who had accompanied his relative to Nair hospital’s MRI room carrying an oxygen cylinder, was pulled into the MRI machine by its magnetic force as soon as he entered the room. Maru died in the incident.

