MRI machine death: Two BMC staffers found negligent after preliminary probe

The BMC on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that prima facie two of its employees from BYL Nair Hospital were found to be negligent after a preliminary inquiry was conducted into an incident at the hospital when a patient’s relative was killed after getting sucked into an MRI machine on January 27, 2018.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the family of the deceased, Rajesh Maru, seeking compensation of Rs 1.42 crore and of directions to lay down guidelines to avoid such incidents in future. The petitioner also sought to safeguard the evidence, including CCTV footage of the area. Senior advocate Joaquim Reis, for the BMC, told the court an FIR had been registered and police had seized CCTV footage along with other materials.

According to the petition, Maru’s mother-in-law was to undergo an MRI scan of the brain on January 27, 2018. Ward boy Vitthal asked Maru to carry an oxygen cylinder along. The petition stated as soon as Maru crossed the doorway to enter the room, he along with the cylinder was pulled by the magnetic force. He was pulled out later but was declared dead.

The court said while deciding the case said it will also consider if Maru was negligent as he had entered a prohibited area with a metallic object.