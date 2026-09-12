MPSC secretary’s face blackened at office over alleged paper leaks

Despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing an SIT to probe alleged malpractices in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recruitment exams, protests against the commission continued on Friday, when three alleged Sambhaji Brigade activists entered its Navi Mumbai office and blackened the face of secretary Mahendra Harpalkar with powder over allegations of paper leaks.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm at the MPSC office on the 10th floor of its building in Sector 11, CBD Belapur. CBD Belapur police registered a case against the three men — Shrikrishna alias Annasaheb Adinath Sawant, 50, of Ahmednagar; Suhas Laxman Rane, 50, of Sakinaka; and Yogesh Shantilal Patil, 34, of Kalyan.

According to the FIR, Sawant and Rane allegedly threw black-coloured powder on Harpalkar’s face and body. The three allegedly shouted that MPSC officials were involved in leaking examination papers and should be beaten up. They also allegedly pushed Harpalkar and threatened to kill those involved in the alleged paper leak.

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Police said the three had visited the secretary’s office a day earlier, claiming to have evidence related to the paper leak. They allegedly sought permission to bring their digital devices to present the evidence and returned on Friday.

“They had claimed that they had some proofs regarding the paper leak and wanted to show it to the secretary, they took permission to get their digital devices. Today they came back and attacked the secretary,” police said.

The FIR also states that Patil recorded the incident on his mobile phone despite Harpalkar allegedly asking him not to film the proceedings. CBD Belapur police are investigating.

Minister of State (Home) Yogesh Kadam warned that the government would not allow the law-and-order situation in the state to deteriorate.

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Sambhaji Brigade spokesperson Santosh Shinde defended the action, saying the slap and blackening of Harpalkar’s face represented public anger against the government.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, while saying he did not support throwing ink at anyone, joined a student protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar demanding the removal of Harpalkar and MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.

Pawar questioned the government over repeated allegations of paper leaks, postponement of examinations and tender-related irregularities.

“Students across different cities in the state are holding protests and raising the demands but the state government is not ready to listen to them. The outrage will only increase if this continues,” he said.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday, demanding a judicial inquiry into the alleged paper leak and the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary.