MPSC secretary’s face blackened at office over alleged paper leaks

Thousands of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants take part in a massive protest march in Pune on Monday, demanding greater transparency, systemic reforms and accountability over recurring examination irregularities and paper leaks. protest march started from Omkareshwer bridge and concluded at Collector office in Pune. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
Despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announcing an SIT to probe alleged malpractices in Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recruitment exams, protests against the commission continued on Friday, when three alleged Sambhaji Brigade activists entered its Navi Mumbai office and blackened the face of secretary Mahendra Harpalkar with powder over allegations of paper leaks.
The incident took place around 12.30 pm at the MPSC office on the 10th floor of its building in Sector 11, CBD Belapur. CBD Belapur police registered a case against the three men — Shrikrishna alias Annasaheb Adinath Sawant, 50, of Ahmednagar; Suhas Laxman Rane, 50, of Sakinaka; and Yogesh Shantilal Patil, 34, of Kalyan.
According to the FIR, Sawant and Rane allegedly threw black-coloured powder on Harpalkar’s face and body. The three allegedly shouted that MPSC officials were involved in leaking examination papers and should be beaten up. They also allegedly pushed Harpalkar and threatened to kill those involved in the alleged paper leak.
Police said the three had visited the secretary’s office a day earlier, claiming to have evidence related to the paper leak. They allegedly sought permission to bring their digital devices to present the evidence and returned on Friday.
“They had claimed that they had some proofs regarding the paper leak and wanted to show it to the secretary, they took permission to get their digital devices. Today they came back and attacked the secretary,” police said.
The FIR also states that Patil recorded the incident on his mobile phone despite Harpalkar allegedly asking him not to film the proceedings. CBD Belapur police are investigating.
Minister of State (Home) Yogesh Kadam warned that the government would not allow the law-and-order situation in the state to deteriorate.
Sambhaji Brigade spokesperson Santosh Shinde defended the action, saying the slap and blackening of Harpalkar’s face represented public anger against the government.
Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, while saying he did not support throwing ink at anyone, joined a student protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar demanding the removal of Harpalkar and MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar.
Pawar questioned the government over repeated allegations of paper leaks, postponement of examinations and tender-related irregularities.
“Students across different cities in the state are holding protests and raising the demands but the state government is not ready to listen to them. The outrage will only increase if this continues,” he said.
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Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday, demanding a judicial inquiry into the alleged paper leak and the resignation of the MPSC chairman and secretary.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More