The man who set the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) Drug Inspector paper-leak investigation in motion by posing as a whistleblower has now been arrested as the alleged mastermind.
Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested six people, including three MPSC employees, alleging that the 24-year-old ‘whistleblower’ had first procured the question paper for his girlfriend and then reported the leak to the commission after the couple broke up.
The Crime Branch has also issued a notice to the girlfriend, Rutuja, who allegedly received the paper and went on to secure seventh rank in the recruitment examination.
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Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Roushan said Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil, who initially approached the MPSC claiming to have information about the leak, was found during the investigation to have arranged access to the paper himself.
“In all, six persons, including three MPSC employees, have been placed under arrest. A notice has been issued to Rutuja,” Roushan said.
The investigation found that ahead of the March 22 examination, Gaurav allegedly contacted middleman Pravin Patil, 40, who was also from Nandurbar. Pravin allegedly knew three MPSC employees — Assistant Section Officers Vishveshwar Nakate, 35, and Gopal Marate, 37, and Undersecretary Abhijeet Lendave — who allegedly helped procure the question paper.
According to police, Pravin paid Rs 5 lakh to the MPSC employees, with more money promised later. Gaurav then allegedly handed the paper to Rutuja’s father, Amrut Patil, 55, who passed it on to her.
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Rutuja subsequently appeared for the examination and secured seventh rank, according to the police.
But by the time the results were declared, Gaurav and Rutuja had broken up.
Police allege that it was after the breakup that Gaurav turned whistleblower. He emailed the MPSC claiming to be a friend of an applicant and alleged that the March 22 examination paper had been leaked.
He followed up on the complaint, while NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar separately raised the issue towards the end of July, alleging that candidates at a coaching institute in Nandurbar had received most of the questions two days before the examination.
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The MPSC then approached the Mumbai Police, and the Crime Branch’s Property Cell took over the probe.
Investigators initially recorded Gaurav’s statement. But as the probe progressed, police said, he sensed that investigators were closing in on him. He subsequently approached the MPSC again and tried to backtrack on his complaint, claiming that he had been confused about the examination process.
The Crime Branch, however, continued its investigation and found that the paper had indeed been leaked — allegedly at Gaurav’s behest.
The Drug Inspector recruitment examination was conducted on March 22 for 154 Group B gazetted posts in the Food and Drug Administration. Around 44,500 candidates appeared at centres across the state’s six revenue divisions. The results were declared on June 12, with 506 candidates qualifying for interviews. A provisional merit list of 488 candidates was published on July 22.
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The Crime Branch conveyed its findings to the MPSC on Tuesday and registered an FIR. The six accused were arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody.
Following the Crime Branch report, the MPSC cancelled the examination and said a fresh examination would be conducted. Candidates who were part of the cancelled recruitment process will not have to apply again.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
Experience & Authority
Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field.
Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus.
Key Beats:
Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force.
Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict.
Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations.
Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed.
Credentials & Trustworthiness
Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
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