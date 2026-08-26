‘Whistleblower’ leaked paper for girlfriend, then complained to MPSC after breakup

The ‘whistleblower’ in MPSC paper leak case has turned out to be mastermind. (Image for representation: Magnific)

The man who set the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) Drug Inspector paper-leak investigation in motion by posing as a whistleblower has now been arrested as the alleged mastermind.

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested six people, including three MPSC employees, alleging that the 24-year-old ‘whistleblower’ had first procured the question paper for his girlfriend and then reported the leak to the commission after the couple broke up.

The Crime Branch has also issued a notice to the girlfriend, Rutuja, who allegedly received the paper and went on to secure seventh rank in the recruitment examination.

Story continues below this ad

Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Roushan said Lokesh alias Gaurav Patil, who initially approached the MPSC claiming to have information about the leak, was found during the investigation to have arranged access to the paper himself.