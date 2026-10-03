MPSC paper leak: Secretary transferred, chairman stays amid aspirants’ protests

Amid agitation by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants over paper leaks, government has transferred MPSC secretary Mahendra Harpalkar, acting on a key demand.

The move came two days after a delegation of students met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded the removal of Harpalkar and MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar. While the government acted on the secretary demand, Fadnavis said the state government cannot remove the chairman.

“MPSC president is a constitutional post. The state government and governor cannot remove him from the post. They don’t have that right to do so. The decision rests with the president of India based on the recommendations of the SC,” Fadnavis said Wednesday.