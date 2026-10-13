‘Moral conscience’, not pressure: MPSC chief on leave, says can’t speak for other members
Aspirants protesting alleged paper leaks had sought Vivek Bhimanwar’s resignation, and called off their 11-day agitation once the state ordered an inquiry. Three of the five commission members told The Indian Express they weren’t aware the inquiry committee had been formed.
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar on Monday told The Indian Express that he chose to go on leave without any political or external pressure and the decision was taken after listening to his “moral conscience”.
“As a committee has been announced that has the purview over the entire functioning of the MPSC and conduct an inquiry, I don’t feel it right to be on the post as the chairman for the time period. I listened to my moral conscience and decided that I will go on leave for this period,” Bhimanwar told The Indian Express.
Apart from chairman Bhimanwar, MPSC has five more members — Dr Abhay Wagh, Dr Satish Deshpande, Satish Waghole, Rajeev Nivatkar and Dr Dilip Patil-Bhujbal. When asked if the members will also go on leave to avoid conflict of interest, Bhimanwar said, “I cannot comment on others. The members have to take a decision for themselves.”
The Indian Express contacted all five members of the MPSC on Monday. Wagh and Bhujbal did not reply to repeated phone calls. Deshpande, Nivatkar and Waghole said that they are unaware about the formation of the committee and have no knowledge about Bhimanwar’s decision. All three members said that they do not want to comment on the protests and demands of students as it will not be appropriate for them to speak to the media.
When asked if there was any order from the Chief Minister’s office, former transport commissioner Bhimanwar said that there was no such pressure. “The decision was entirely mine,” he said. When asked further as to whether he was made a political scapegoat, he said, “I do not want to comment on the political angle at all.”
MPSC aspirants, who had been protesting in Pune for the past 11 days over alleged malpractices in government recruitment exams and demanding the resignation of the Commission’s Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, called off their agitation after the state government accepted their demands.
The announcement came after Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Shivendra Raje Bhosale met the protesting aspirants, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar, and Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam. Pawar, along with MPSC aspirants, had been protesting against the alleged paper leaks in the MPSC recruitment exam at the S M Joshi Bridge in Pune.
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After the announcement, Bhimanwar said he would go on leave until the probe is completed. The inquiry committee will review the Commission’s functioning, identify flaws, and suggest improvements. It must submit its report to the government within two months. It will investigate all allegations of question paper leaks in MPSC exams.
Former Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Justice Dilip Bhosale will be appointed as the chairperson of the committee. It will also include former Justice P D Naik, Mundhe, state FDA commissioner Mundhe, retired secretary Ganesh Patil, and Lakhmi Gautam, Inspector General of Police.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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