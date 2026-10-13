‘Moral conscience’, not pressure: MPSC chief on leave, says can’t speak for other members

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar on Monday told The Indian Express that he chose to go on leave without any political or external pressure and the decision was taken after listening to his “moral conscience”.

“As a committee has been announced that has the purview over the entire functioning of the MPSC and conduct an inquiry, I don’t feel it right to be on the post as the chairman for the time period. I listened to my moral conscience and decided that I will go on leave for this period,” Bhimanwar told The Indian Express.

Apart from chairman Bhimanwar, MPSC has five more members — Dr Abhay Wagh, Dr Satish Deshpande, Satish Waghole, Rajeev Nivatkar and Dr Dilip Patil-Bhujbal. When asked if the members will also go on leave to avoid conflict of interest, Bhimanwar said, “I cannot comment on others. The members have to take a decision for themselves.”