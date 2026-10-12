Paper leaks: MPSC chairman says will be on leave till inquiry against him is underway

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, along with MPSC aspirants, have been protesting against the alleged paper leaks in the MPSC government recruitment exam for the last two weeks in Pune.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
1 min readMumbai PoliceUpdated: Oct 12, 2026 06:34 AM IST
MPSC protestProtesters have been demanding the resignation of the MPSC chairperson over the leak of the Drug Inspector examination held in March this year. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)
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Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar has announced that he will go on leave till the inquiry against him is underway in the state recruitment exam paper leak case.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, along with MPSC aspirants, have been protesting against the alleged paper leaks in the MPSC government recruitment exam for the last two weeks in Pune.

In a statement, Bhimanwar said: “The state government has announced a judicial inquiry into the MPSC paper leak case. Throughout my life, I have always given utmost priority to morality. Therefore, I have decided to go on leave during this period rather than continuing to hold office until the inquiry is completed.”

“The autonomy, credibility, and the welfare of students of the MPSC have always been my top priority and will remain so in the future.
Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!” he added

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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