Paper leaks: MPSC chairman says will be on leave till inquiry against him is underway

Protesters have been demanding the resignation of the MPSC chairperson over the leak of the Drug Inspector examination held in March this year. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar has announced that he will go on leave till the inquiry against him is underway in the state recruitment exam paper leak case.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, along with MPSC aspirants, have been protesting against the alleged paper leaks in the MPSC government recruitment exam for the last two weeks in Pune.

In a statement, Bhimanwar said: “The state government has announced a judicial inquiry into the MPSC paper leak case. Throughout my life, I have always given utmost priority to morality. Therefore, I have decided to go on leave during this period rather than continuing to hold office until the inquiry is completed.”