Leaked WhatsApp chats reveal MPSC paper leak plot, Rs 5 lakh demand

Rutuja's ex-boyfriend, Gaurav Patil, who had also allegedly received the leaked question paper, sent a tip-off on the leak to the MPSC. (Express Photo)

“Papa said don’t tell anyone, not even at home”. It was allegedly supposed to be a foolproof paper leak plan to secure a government job.

Rutuja Patil had memorised the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) Drug Inspector entrance exam paper, sat for the test and was now waiting for the results. She secured 7th rank on the provisional merit list in the MPSC recruitment examination.

But insecurities had other plans.

Her ex-boyfriend, Gaurav Patil, who had also allegedly received the leaked question paper from Rutuja, sent a tip-off on the leak to the MPSC after a messy breakup. He was afraid she would move on if she secured the government job.