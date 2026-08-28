“Papa said don’t tell anyone, not even at home”. It was allegedly supposed to be a foolproof paper leak plan to secure a government job.
Rutuja Patil had memorised the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) Drug Inspector entrance exam paper, sat for the test and was now waiting for the results. She secured 7th rank on the provisional merit list in the MPSC recruitment examination.
But insecurities had other plans.
Her ex-boyfriend, Gaurav Patil, who had also allegedly received the leaked question paper from Rutuja, sent a tip-off on the leak to the MPSC after a messy breakup. He was afraid she would move on if she secured the government job.
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Days later, after six arrests in the MPSC paper leak case, leaked WhatsApp chats purportedly between Rutuja and Gaurav have revealed what happened post the paper leak and the exam.
The leaked chats are from March 22. It starts with Rutuja telling Gaurav that 78 questions came from the ones given to her “by him/her” and she solved them “with certainty”.
Here’s what WhatsApp chats say (rough translation)
Rutuja: Apart from those, I solved 13 extra questions. So in total, I solved 91 questions. I solved 77-78 with full confidence, now divide this by 2. Met Dadu just now outside the gate, spoke with him. Spoke to him, my mobile was submitted.
Gaurav: Ok. If you got the question paper, then check it. See how many are correct. Tanu’s exam is going on. That’s why the internet is on.
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Rutuja: Papa said not to tell Mayur Thakre anything about this anywhere now, he said don’t even tell at home, because he said I didn’t even tell my brother. He said I don’t have money, whatever was collected was saved for his wedding.
Rutuja: But there is no guarantee about this work, anything can happen anytime, a stay order might come, or the cutoff might go higher, or if the interview isn’t cleared then what bro, he said don’t speak about it anywhere. And he also told me not to rely on this, focus on your current job. If God wills it, it will happen, otherwise leave the topic.
Gaurav: Ok
Rutuja: Kautalya asked for 5 lakh rupees tomorrow. Do something and give me tomorrow. Papa is stressed about where to get 5 lakhs tomorrow.
Earlier, the investigation revealed that Rutuja Patil was instructed to give wrong answers for 10 questions in the MPSC exam to avoid detection.
Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems.
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Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order.
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