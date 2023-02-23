MPSC finally issues notification to delay descriptive exam pattern till 2025

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission finally made the announcement on Thursday that it was postponing the implementation of a new examination pattern to 2025 instead of starting it in the current year in view of the “law and order situation” that had arisen over the issue.

A section of MPSC aspirants have been sporadically protesting across the state, especially in Pune, for several months demanding that the new descriptive exam pattern be implemented in 2025.

राज्यसेवा मुख्य परीक्षेच्या वर्णनात्मक स्वरूपाच्या परीक्षेसंदर्भातील उमेदवारांची मागणी, कायदा व सुव्यवस्थेची निर्माण झालेली परिस्थिती व उमेदवारांना तयारीसाठी द्यावयाचा अतिरिक्त कालावधी विचारात घेऊन सुधारित परीक्षा योजना व अभ्यासक्रम सन २०२५ पासून लागू करण्यात येत आहे. — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) February 23, 2023

The MPSC said that considering the applicants’ demand and the law and order situation and additional time needed for students to prepare for the descriptive pattern, the new pattern would be implemented in 2025.

On January 31, the government announced that the cabinet had decided to suggest the MPSC implement the new pattern after two years. The MPSC, however, seemed determined to implement it.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the autonomous body had conveyed to the government its unwillingness to postpone the implementation. “The MPSC has reverted saying that the suggestion to delay the implementation was put before its full quorum, where it was decided that the new pattern must be implemented from the current year,” Fadnavis told reporters in Pune.

Late on the same day, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar told the protesters that he had secured for them a meeting with the MPSC authorities and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde so that the issue could be resolved.

The MPSC announced the latest decision even before the meeting could take place.

While NCP leaders are taking to social media to give Pawar the credit for this U-turn by the MPSC, Shinde said the state government had been in complete agreement with the students.

There is a section of MPSC aspirants who are not in favour of delaying the new examination pattern, though.