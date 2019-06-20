MPSC exams: Two held for running dummy candidate racket

Matunga police has arrested two persons in connection with a dummy candidate racket in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination. Police said that the two men would appear on behalf of candidates in return for money and helped them clear the written examination.

The scam was exposed in April this year, when police arrested Manoj Thovade, a clerk posted in Aurangabad, after his senior raised concerns over his qualification. “His seniors had found him slow in clerical work and suspected to how he had cleared the MPSC exams,” a police official said.

MPSC officials had then conducted an inquiry and found that Thovade had sent a dummy candidate to appear for his examinations, following which they approached Matunga police – Thovade wrote the exam at a center in Matunga – over the matter, which subsequently led to Thovade’s arrest.

On June 16, police arrested Alkesh Nanglal, an alleged middleman in the scam, who reportedly told police that Thovade had paid the scamsters Rs 6.5 lakh to appear for him in the exam. “Nanglal told us that one Sapkal appeared for Thovade’s written examination. We then sent a team to Aurangabad and arrested Sapkal on Tuesday,” an investigator said.

The police have also learnt that the mastermind, who is yet to arrested, paid Nanglal Rs 50,000 for getting the candidate, while Sapkal was given Rs 5,000 for allegedly appearing on behalf of Thovade. “After we get hold of the mastermind, we will come to know as to how many people managed to get employment through this scam,” an officer said.

All the three men have been booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and IT Act.