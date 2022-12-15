scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

MPSC changes some norms for PSI exam, now total to include physical test marks

Welcoming the move, Kiran Nimbhore from Students Rights Association said, “The MPSC has essentially restored the old parameters with the new reforms. Relaxation for female candidates is an additional reform.”

mpsc Maharashtra Public Service Commission, PSI exam, mpsc PSI exam, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsThe condition to score prescribed marks to qualify for the next round of interview has been withdrawn for all. Instead, marks scored in the physical test will now be calculated in total marks to declare the merit list. For female candidates, the long jump test has been removed and distance for the running test has been reduced from 400 metres to 200 metres.

In a major relief for candidates aspiring to clear the exam for the post of police sub inspector (PSI), the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has revised the parameters related to the physical test, among other changes.

The condition to score prescribed marks to qualify for the next round of interview has been withdrawn for all. Instead, marks scored in the physical test will now be calculated in total marks to declare the merit list. For female candidates, the long jump test has been removed and distance for the running test has been reduced from 400 metres to 200 metres.

Welcoming the move, Kiran Nimbhore from Students Rights Association said, “The MPSC has essentially restored the old parameters with the new reforms. Relaxation for female candidates is an additional reform.”

The changes implemented now are actually same as the older parameters, which were revised via an earlier official announcement in this regard dated May 25, 2021. As per the revised norms, all candidates were expected to score a minimum of 60/100 to be eligible for the next round of interview. For female candidates, the running test was for 400 meters whereas the long jump test was included in their physical tests.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tawang and Yangtse’ or ...
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...

The MPSC has issued a circular regarding the changes. However, officials denied to comment on the reason behind restoring the old process.

According to Nimbhore, this is good news for candidates who have been preparing for jobs in the police department and who have worked towards excelling in physical tests, as opposed to others preparing for MPSC.

More from Mumbai

“… The physical test is an important criterion for PSI post. Candidates who have taken efforts for it will now have a chance to score high as it will be calculated in the total marks for merit,” added Nimbhore.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 15-12-2022 at 12:51:50 am
Next Story

Pramukh Swami treated me like a son, says PM Modi at centenary inauguration

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close