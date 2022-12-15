MPSC changes some norms for PSI exam, now total to include physical test marks

In a major relief for candidates aspiring to clear the exam for the post of police sub inspector (PSI), the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has revised the parameters related to the physical test, among other changes.

The condition to score prescribed marks to qualify for the next round of interview has been withdrawn for all. Instead, marks scored in the physical test will now be calculated in total marks to declare the merit list. For female candidates, the long jump test has been removed and distance for the running test has been reduced from 400 metres to 200 metres.

Welcoming the move, Kiran Nimbhore from Students Rights Association said, “The MPSC has essentially restored the old parameters with the new reforms. Relaxation for female candidates is an additional reform.”

The changes implemented now are actually same as the older parameters, which were revised via an earlier official announcement in this regard dated May 25, 2021. As per the revised norms, all candidates were expected to score a minimum of 60/100 to be eligible for the next round of interview. For female candidates, the running test was for 400 meters whereas the long jump test was included in their physical tests.

The MPSC has issued a circular regarding the changes. However, officials denied to comment on the reason behind restoring the old process.

According to Nimbhore, this is good news for candidates who have been preparing for jobs in the police department and who have worked towards excelling in physical tests, as opposed to others preparing for MPSC.

“… The physical test is an important criterion for PSI post. Candidates who have taken efforts for it will now have a chance to score high as it will be calculated in the total marks for merit,” added Nimbhore.