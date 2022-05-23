scorecardresearch
MPCC to hold 2-day state-level camp from June 1

Patil said, “The camp will be attended by state ministers, all district presidents, and key office bearers. All the issues discussed at the Navsankalp camp [Chintan Shivir] in Udaipur will be conveyed to party workers at the camp.”

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 23, 2022 11:39:52 pm
AFTER THE Congress’s recent three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan, the state unit of the party is planning a two-day state-level camp beginning June 1. The decision was taken at a meeting at state party headquarters in Mumbai on Monday in the presence of AICC secretary in charge of the state, H K Patil, Pradesh Election Officer and former Union minister Pallam Raju, and under the chairmanship of state unit president Nana Patole. Others in attendance were legislative party leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur, Fisheries Conservation Minister Aslam Sheikh, Tribal Development Minister K C Padvi, Minister of State Dr Vishwajit Kadam, and former state president Manikrao Thackeray.

Patil said that the state-level camp will be followed by district-level camps from June 9 to 14.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Patil said, “The camp will be attended by state ministers, all district presidents, and key office bearers. All the issues discussed at the Navsankalp camp [Chintan Shivir] in Udaipur will be conveyed to party workers at the camp.”

State unit chief Nana Patole said that while implementing the manifesto of Navsankalp Shivir, the Congress will expose the workings of the Modi government. He said party workers should work to convey to the masses how the BJP has failed on the fronts of rising inflation, unemployment, and farmers’ woes.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said the Constitution is being attacked and the ideology of the Congress is being systematically destroyed. “Those who believe in the Congress ideology must be prepared to repel these attacks,” he said.

