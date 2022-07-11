MPCC slams ED issuing summons to Sonia Gandhi

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 11, 2022 11:48:30 pm
July 11, 2022 11:48:30 pm
The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has again criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for issuing notices to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.
Last month, the Congress had held protests in Mumbai and various other parts of the state against the ED action on the Gandhis.
“The dictatorial Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is acting arbitrarily and misusing institutions like the ED, Income Tax and CBI to silence the opposition,” MPCC President Nana Patole said.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd