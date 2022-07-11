MPCC slams ED issuing summons to Sonia Gandhi

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has again criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for issuing notices to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Last month, the Congress had held protests in Mumbai and various other parts of the state against the ED action on the Gandhis.

“The dictatorial Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is acting arbitrarily and misusing institutions like the ED, Income Tax and CBI to silence the opposition,” MPCC President Nana Patole said.