Monday, July 11, 2022

MPCC slams ED issuing summons to Sonia Gandhi

Last month, the Congress had held protests in Mumbai and various other parts of the state against the ED action on the Gandhis.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 11, 2022 11:48:30 pm
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi, during the party's 'Mehangai Hatao Rally' against the central government, in Jaipur. (PTI, file)

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has again criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for issuing notices to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

“The dictatorial Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is acting arbitrarily and misusing institutions like the ED, Income Tax and CBI to silence the opposition,” MPCC President Nana Patole said.

