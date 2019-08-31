MPCB tops among states in first-ever performance audit

IN THE first ever performance audit of state pollution control boards conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has bagged the first spot among all the states in the country.

Advertising

The board was appreciated for data management and public outreach. The Telangana State Pollution Control Board bagged the second position in the audit.

The audit evaluated the work of the state boards on five parameters — environmental quality monitoring; enforcement and regulatory functions; data management and public outreach; advisory for decision making and research and development and training.

MPCB Chairman Sudhir Shrivastava said, “The Board has achieved the first rank by maintaining continuous dialogue with the industry, encouraging it to upgrade pollution control systems while taking appropriate regulatory action whenever required. Maharashtra has four facilities to deal with hazardous industrial waste and 30 facilities to deal with bio-medical waste.”

Advertising

“MPCB is also in constant touch with various local bodies to ensure improvement in solid and liquid waste management. The board has taken the lead in monitoring noise pollution in urban areas and has undertaken a pioneering study in odor monitoring,” he added.

In January this year, the National Green Tribunal had directed the CPCB to audit the work of all state pollution control boards and pollution control committees in the country, and submit a report before it. The two-day audit was conducted by an expert panel in May.