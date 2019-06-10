MPCB to hold talks with plastic manufacturers over EPR plans

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has decided to hold consultations with plastic manufacturers for effective implementation of the Extended Producers Responsibility (EPR) plans for collection and recycling of plastic waste. The move came after the board found that most of the EPR plans submitted by manufacturers exist only on paper.

The MPCB said it has received around 350 EPR plans from plastic manufacturers in the past few months. “…It was surprising to find out that not more than ten per cent of the total plans was functional,” said a senior MPCB official.

The state government has brought the multi-layered and tetra packaging under the ambit of the plastic ban with a rider of putting in place the collection and recycling mechanism. Besides, these norms are also applicable to the industrial packaging.

The official added that most of the plastic manufacturers have submitted the EPRs due to consistent pressure from the MPCB. “But most of them seem to be on paper. Now, we have decided to hold meetings with stakeholders to discuss their issues,” said the official.

Another official said there were no loopholes in the collection and recycling mechanism. “After the submission of EPR plans, the manufacturers will have to show us the collection of plastic and what they did with it. If they give it to others for recycling or fuel generation, then they need to take permission from us,” said the official.