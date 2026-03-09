Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar directs revocation of suspension of 2 MPCB officials

Following Narwekar’s direction, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the House that the suspension of both officials would be revoked. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Monday directed the state government to revoke the suspension of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Member Secretary and IAS M Devender Singh and Joint Director Satish Padval.

The two officers were suspended on February 27 after they allegedly failed to attend meetings convened by Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, and did not respond to queries raised by her during discussions on the board’s functioning.

Their suspension was announced in the Maharashtra Assembly by Shiv Sena MLA and pro-tem Speaker Dilip Lande after Munde expressed disappointment over the officers’ conduct and their absence from meetings she called.