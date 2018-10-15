MPCB issues closure notices to 93 plastic manufacturing units

It is also in the process of issuing closure notices to as many as 235 plastic manufacturing units across the state for violating the plastic ban. (Representational Image) It is also in the process of issuing closure notices to as many as 235 plastic manufacturing units across the state for violating the plastic ban. (Representational Image)

For the effective implementation of plastic ban, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued closure notices to 93 plastic manufacturing units.

It is also in the process of issuing closure notices to as many as 235 plastic manufacturing units across the state for violating the plastic ban.

As per the data compiled by MPCB, it has inspected over 600 plastic manufacturing units across the state from March 23 — when the ban came into force — to October 2. Of these, nearly 287 units appeared to be shut during the inspection by the MPCB officials.

“Following the ban, instructions were given to the MPCB to take action against the plastic manufacturing units for violation of the ban. The notices have been issued to those units flouting plastic ban,” said an official from the State Environment Department.

The official further said the highest number of plastic manufacturing units are located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Thane and Kolhapur among others. Some of the units have been fined for a preliminary offence and further action is likely to be initiated against them as well, the official added.

The official added that nearly 299 tonne plastic had been seized and Rs 2.53 crore fine were collected so far.

“Now, the instructions have been given to the MPCB and other authorities, empowered to take action for violations of the plastic ban, to keep check on the large number of vehicles carrying plastic from Gujarat into our state. The seizure action should be taken and cases should be filed against them as per norms,” added the official.

Earlier in this week, the Minister for Environment, Ramdas Kadam, took a review of plastic ban implementation across the state.

Kadam has directed to the Environment Department to cancel the licences of the shops for repeated violations of plastic ban.

