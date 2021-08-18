MP replaces UP as top supplier of illegal firearms to Mumbai: Police

Madhya Pradesh has replaced Uttar Pradesh as a source for illegal firearms making their way into Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday after arresting two persons carrying eight country-made but sophisticated firearms along with live rounds.

The two accused, Yasin Khan and Mohamad Azhar Khan, both 21-year-olds, hail from Khargone in MP.

DCP Datta Nalawade said that they had received a tip-off about two persons coming to sell firearms in Vikhroli. A trap was laid and the duo was arrested. Nalawade said that based on interrogation it came to light that the firearms were manufactured at Khargone in MP that is a hub for such illegally manufactured arms.

Senior inspector Manish Sridhankar (unit VII) said that in the major crimes that have been committed in Mumbai and surrounding areas, they have recovered firearms from MP. Senior inspector Manish Sridhankar (unit VII) said that in the major crimes that have been committed in Mumbai and surrounding areas, they have recovered firearms from MP.

Senior inspector Manish Sridhankar (unit VII) said that in the major crimes that have been committed in Mumbai and surrounding areas, they have recovered firearms from MP.

“Earlier we would seize firearms from places like Pratapgarh and Jaunpur in UP. However now MP had replaced it as the source of illegal firearms,” he said.

One of the reasons for UP falling behind, the officer said, was due to the heightened security on trains, through which the weapons were largely smuggled.

“Due to MP’s proximity to Maharashtra, they usually smuggled firearms through roads,” the officer said.

He added, ” In several cases like the current one, guns are also hidden in tempos and trucks transporting vegetables. Thus smuggling from MP has gone up especially during lockdown.”

An officer said that even the quality of the pistols manufactured in MP is of high quality and “much smoother than some police guns.”

The two accused were produced before a local court and remanded in police custody till August 23. The police said more arrests are likely in the case.