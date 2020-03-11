MP Political crisis: BJP claims state govt won’t last long, ruling alliance hits back

“It seems internal mishandling in Congress led to the Madhya Pradesh crisis. If somebody is dreaming of carrying out ‘Operation Lotus’, we will do their operation in Maharashtra,” said Sanjay Raut. “It seems internal mishandling in Congress led to the Madhya Pradesh crisis. If somebody is dreaming of carrying out ‘Operation Lotus’, we will do their operation in Maharashtra,” said Sanjay Raut.

The prospect of a possible fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh after the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia has created no ripples in Maharashtra where the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government said it was confident about the integrity of its Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

“There is effective coordination between the alliance partners. The government is running smoothly. There is no threat to the government,” said Minorities Development Minister and NCP’s national spokesperson Nawab Malik. The Shiv Sena has dismissed speculations of a repeat of MP in Maharashtra. “What happened in Madhya Pradesh will not happen in Maharashtra. It seems internal mishandling in Congress led to the Madhya Pradesh crisis. If somebody is dreaming of carrying out ‘Operation Lotus’, we will do their operation in Maharashtra,” said Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP and senior Sena leader.

When the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together to form the government on November 28 last year, few gave the coalition a chance. Over the past three months, the coalition partners have often pulled in different directions, but have so far held their ground. But the BJP, which could not form the government despite emerging as the single largest party with 105 seats in the 288-member House in the October election, remains upbeat about its prospects of coming back to power. “This government (Maha Vikas Aghadi government) will fall within a month and a half,” claimed senior BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday, within hours of Scindia tendering his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party, triggering a full-blown crisis in Madhya Pradesh.

Though Mungantiwar indicated that the party was in talks with one of the ruling partners, BJP insiders were more circumspect, admitting that “Operation Lotus was easier to execute in Karnataka, Goa, and perhaps Madhya Pradesh, but Maharashtra presented a difficult challenge”. “The numbers are stacked in such a manner that unless one party pulls out of the government it would be difficult to topple it,” admitted a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

While the BJP has 105 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, the Shiv Sena has 56, the NCP 54, and the Congress 44. Together, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi has a comfortable majority in the House with 154 seats. On November 30 last year, the ruling alliance had won the confidence test with 169 members of the House voting in its favour.

While BJP leaders claimed several MLAs of the Shiv Sena were in touch with them, sources said that engineering defections won’t be that easy. “The MLAs who defect will have to face an election again. Unless the alliance between the ruling partners itself breaks, ensuring that all of them get re-elected may prove challenging,” a BJP insider admitted.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil, a trusted aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has adopted a cautious line. While maintaining that the “unnatural” alliance in Maharashtra won’t last long and will collapse on the back of ideological differences, Patil has repeatedly maintained that the BJP was not making any attempt to engineer a collapse. The ruling alliance, however, is not unaware of the dangers. On Tuesday, Malik warned the BJP against any “misadventurism”. He said, “At least 14-15 Opposition MLAs are in touch with us even today. If they try to poach our legislators, we’ll respond in kind.”

Sources said the BJP has tried to reach out to both the camps, but so far the allies seem to be working in tandem. Just before the three parties came together, NCP president Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar had broken ranks and formed a government with the BJP. But it lasted just 80 hours. As Deputy Chief Minister in the new government, Ajit Pawar is the most powerful minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet, and is seen as unlikely to rock the boat again.

