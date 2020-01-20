Not possible to keep Mumbai eateries, malls open 24X7 from Jan 26, nod after assessing strain on police: Minister

A similar move was initiated by the previous BJP government but the police opposed the plan. (File) A similar move was initiated by the previous BJP government but the police opposed the plan. (File)

A PROPOSAL to keep eateries and malls open 24×7 starting January 26 in Mumbai might be put on hold for now after state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said the government will take a decision after assessing the pressure it will put on the Mumbai Police.

The remark, for now, will put a spanner in the immediate implementation of the proposal for which state Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray is said to be the prime mover. The plan was to allow eateries and malls to be open 24×7, but Deshmukh said the state cabinet will have to discuss the issue before giving the final nod.

“The demand is old but we will have to increase the police force and make other arrangements. It has to be thought through and only after weighing the pros and cons, the government will make the final decision,” he said.

In an attempt to boost Mumbai’s night-time economy, a proposal has been mooted for 24-hour access to the city’s eateries and malls starting January 26. As a pilot, the move was to be launched across gated spaces and non-residential areas, which have their own CCTV surveillance and parking facilities, and where decibel levels can be curtailed.

However, Deshmukh said the proposal, once implemented, will put pressure on the Mumbai Police.

“While the demand is understandable as Mumbai has a lot of international visitors, and their numbers will increase if there is a night life, we also need to think if we have the necessary arrangements in place and only then move towards an appropriate decision,” he added.

Deshmukh also said it will not be possible to implement the move by January 26. “At the end of the day, the decision will come to the cabinet, which will look into all aspects. The cabinet meeting is on Wednesday and things will be clear then,” he said.?

A similar move was initiated in 2017 by the previous BJP government but the police opposed the plan.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App