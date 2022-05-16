Eight MoUs signed at Incredible India International Cruise Conference

Eight Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed on Sunday at the first Incredible India International Cruise Conference that was jointly organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Government of India and FICCI.

Strategies for developing India as a cruise hub, policy initiatives and port infrastructure, the potential of river cruise tourism, and the role of technology in the post-pandemic world were some of the key issues deliberated at the two-day event.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism G Kishan Reddy speaking on the occasion stressed on the vast potential of the river cruise industry in the country. Addressing the first Incredible India International Cruise Conference (IIICC) in Mumbai, Reddy invited domestic and international tourists to ‘Come, Cruise in India.’

The minister said, “The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made significant efforts to clean and rejuvenate our rivers including the mammoth Namami Gange Project, which can provide a major boost to river-based tourist activities.”

Reddy added, “We are currently working towards a ‘Comprehensive Indian National Tourism Policy’. Cruise tourism will certainly be a priority sector, as it is one of the most vibrant and fast-growing sectors of the leisure and travel industry.”