Mumbai: Motorists may be fined for parking vehicles for long at entry & exit points at CSMT

Soon, motorists may have to cough up a fine for waiting beyond three to five minutes at the demarcated entry and exit points near platforms of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

This comes as part of a comprehensive vehicular traffic and parking plan being worked out by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), aimed at streamlining vehicular movement to facilitate smooth movement of passengers at the terminus.

The RPF is in the process of conducting a detailed study to identify dedicated parking lots for different types of vehicles — commercial, government and private vehicles as well as cabs. “If the vehicles remain parked at the entry and exit points, they may have to pay a fine,” said an official from RPF.

“The area outside the platforms is congested with commercial vehicles off-loading goods that are to be booked in parcel wagons. Kaali-peelis and private and government vehicles also keep on dropping passengers… These vehicles are parked for hours, leaving little or no space for passengers to be dropped off. The comprehensive plan will ensure that all vehicles either immediately leave after dropping passengers at the designated point or move to a parking lot,” an official from Central Railway (CR) said.

The Railways is looking at roping in a private agency to systematise the whole process and also collect the fine. “It is difficult to keep a watch on all vehicles that move in and out. Hence, we have been suggested to explore commercial options for the implementation of the project,” said K K Asharaf, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner for RPF on CR. A similar measure has also been implemented at Secunderabad railway station.

