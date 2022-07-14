Motorists heading beyond Navsari stuck at Maharashtra border due to heavy rains

The Gujarat Police stopped the movement of vehicles from Maharashtra to Gujarat from Thursday afternoon due to the overflowing water from the Purna river, fearing it can lead to mishaps on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway.

The water from the river is flowing over a bridge on the Chikhli-Navsari road in Gujarat following which the state government has blocked the traffic movement coming from Maharashtra, the police said.

The vehicular movement is likely to remain blocked for another six to seven hours, a police official told The Indian Express.

A Maharashtra police official said the motorists after knowing that they would get stuck for hours decided to wait at the nearby dhabas and hotels at the border till the roads are clear and traffic movement is restored. The vehicles heading to Vapi and Bhilad in Gujarat were only allowed to pass. The Talasari Police in Palghar, Maharashtra, made announcements appealing to the motorists willing to travel beyond Navsari, Gujarat, to wait in the nearby dhabas till the water is drained out from the highway as they will get stuck at Navsari.

The police authorities said the Gujarat government stopped the vehicular movement around 3.30 pm due to which there was at least 10 to 12 kilometers long traffic jam on the highway towards Maharashtra. At 8 pm, the backlog of vehicles was brought down to around six kilometers by the police. From Thursday morning till 4 pm, Palghar near the border witnessed heavy rainfall after which it gradually slowed down.

“I spoke with a senior officer from the Gujarat Police. He said the issue may continue for six to seven hours or it might end before that. We will be alerted and we will alert the motorists by announcements,” Satish Shivarkar, senior inspector, Palghar’s Talasari Police Station, told The Indian Express

“We made a special corridor for the ambulances and emergency vehicles. Those vehicles, which were heading till Vapi and Bhilad, were able to go, but other vehicles wanting to go beyond Navsari got stuck,” added Shivarkar.

The police official further said that there were no injuries or deaths reported due to the rains or the subsequent traffic jam.