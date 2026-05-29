220 trees, 2 grounds to make way for redevelopment project in this Mumbai suburb

Two of Motilal Nagar’s most frequented open spaces in Mumbai’s Goregaon—Ambedkar Maidan and Annabhau Sathe Maidan—are set to undergo a dramatic transformation as part of the area’s long-awaited redevelopment, with 220 trees marked for felling and large portions of the grounds earmarked for construction.

According to notices issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) P-South ward office, 54 trees in and around Ambedkar Maidan will be cut and 77 transplanted as part of the redevelopment of Motilal Nagar 1. The ground falls within the footprint of the first phase of rehabilitation buildings planned for existing residents.

A few streets away, another 89 trees around Annabhau Sathe Maidan are slated to be cut, while 54 are proposed to be transplanted.

The move has raised concerns among residents who have used the two grounds for decades as recreational and community spaces. Every evening, both maidans draw hundreds of residents, with children playing cricket and football while senior citizens and fitness enthusiasts use the grounds for walks and exercise.

‘Trees a part of our lives’

“The maidan gets crowded in the evening, as everyone comes out to catch some fresh air,” said 37-year-old Amar Pratip Bhalerao, whose grandfather was among the first residents of the locality. “Just as I used to when I was a kid, children play cricket, football and other sports. Now my own children, aged around 5 to 7, do the same.”

Another resident, Vikram Sunil Parmar, 28, who lives opposite Ambedkar Maidan, said the open space forms part of his daily routine. “My mother and I go there at around 7 am. She walks while I work out,” he said.

Residents said many of the gulmohar, rain trees and other trees surrounding the grounds are between 30 and 50 years old, providing shade and helping cool the neighbourhood. “The trees have become an integral part of the landscape of our homes,” Bhalerao said.

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Ambedkar Maidan in Motilal Nagar, Goregaon, draws hundreds of residents, with children playing cricket and football while senior citizens take walks. (Express Photo by Nidhi Jacob) Ambedkar Maidan in Motilal Nagar, Goregaon, draws hundreds of residents, with children playing cricket and football while senior citizens take walks. (Express Photo by Nidhi Jacob)

Under the redevelopment plan, Ambedkar Maidan, the surrounding trees, and several adjacent buildings will be among the first structures cleared to make way for rehabilitation towers. The first phase will rehouse 2,033 residents of Motilal Nagar 1, each entitled to a 1,600 sq ft carpet-area home. Work is expected to begin after pending approvals are secured from the BMC and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), with some residents requiring temporary rehabilitation during construction.

At Annabhau Sathe Maidan, the land is proposed to be used either for housing to be handed over to MHADA or for the project’s free-sale component.

Nilesh Prabhu, a resident and member of the Motilal Nagar Vikas Samiti, said many of the trees were planted and nurtured by locals over the years. “There are peepal trees, jamun trees…,” he said.

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Adani Group proposal: 15 acres of interconnected green space

Project officials, however, say the redevelopment will ultimately create significantly larger and more organised green spaces within the township.

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As part of the plan, the Adani Group, which is executing the redevelopment, has proposed nearly 15 acres of interconnected open green space across three major gardens in Motilal Nagar 1. According to plans shared with residents, landscaped spaces will also be integrated between rehabilitation buildings, featuring playgrounds, butterfly gardens, sensory gardens, senior citizen plazas, sports courts, a skating rink and pet parks.

A source associated with the project said efforts would be made to transplant all trees marked for removal within the locality wherever feasible.