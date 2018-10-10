Mother will not falsely accuse child’s father of rape; family honour at stake, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court recently held that a mother will not file a false rape case against the father of her daughter, as it can even damage “prospect of marriage” of the girl child. The court held that the 10-years imprisonment imposed by the trial court on the father is proportionate to the offence held to be proven against him.

The court was hearing an appeal, filed by a father challenging the judgment of Nashik Sessions Court, where he was convicted under IPC and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years. He had contended that he was falsely implicated by his wife.

Justice A M Badar held that the incident is about penetrative sexual assault by the father on his daughter.

“It involves honour of the family. Merely because the appellant/accused being a father had beaten his son for bad company of his son, cannot provoke his wife to lodge such a report which can even damage the prospect of marriage of victim child of the couple,” the court observed. Justice Badar said, “There was no reason for the victim child to falsely implicate her own father in such a serious offence. Scolding and assaulting her brother by her father by no stretch of imagination can constitute a reason for false implication of the father, and that too, in such a heinous offence.”

On the medical evidence, the court held, “Slightest penetration is sufficient to constitute the offence of rape or penetrative sexual assault.”

According to the prosecution, the father had committed rape on his 11-year-old daughter early morning in November 2003, when the mother went to fetch water. The girl informed her mother about the sexual assault by the father.

The mother immediately decided to file a complaint but the daughter was scared because the father used to beat the mother as well as the daughter. Ultimately, after five days, the mother gathered the courage to lodge the report and an FIR was registered.

The father’s lawyer told court that medical evidence does not support the case of prosecution and neither does the forensic evidence.

The lawyer argued that the father did not tolerate the misconduct of his son and used to scold his son and so his wife has falsely implicated him.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App