Mother, son booked for ‘forgery, cheating’ LIC branch in Mumbai

A 34-year-old man and his mother were booked on Tuesday for forgery, cheating and conspiracy after the manager of the Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC) Dadar branch filed a complaint at the Shivaji Park police station.

The police identified the accused as Dinesh Taksale and his mother Nandabai. In 2015, Dinesh had approached LIC’s Dadar office and applied for a policy, said an officer.

“He claimed that he was a farmer from Ahmednagar and also ran a canteen, and has an yearly earning of around Rs 40 lakh. He also submitted necessary documents related to his earnings.”

Following this, the LIC offered him a policy of Rs 2 crore. Subsequently, Dinesh paid his premium, which was around Rs 1 lakh, for three months.

Following this, he stopped paying the premium, the police said.

“After almost one-and-a-half years, in late 2016, Nandabai approached the LIC office and claimed that her son had died in an accident at Ahmednagar. She submitted his death certificate and asked for his death claim, which was Rs 2 crore,” the officer said.

As Dinesh died shortly after he took the policy, the LIC launched an inquiry into the matter. A team visited Ahmednagar and came to know that the documents submitted by the mother and son were bogus.

Advertisement

“The LIC officials alleged that Taksale lied that he was a farmer and earned Rs 40 lakh… he submitted bogus documents… During inquiry, the LIC officials learnt in 2019 that Taksale was alive and the death certificate submitted by his mother was forged,” the police officer said.

Following this, the branch manager approached the police with a complaint.

The police said they conducted a probe and realised that the matter needed a detailed investigation.

Advertisement

Following this, a case of cheating, conspiracy and forgery was lodged.

“We have also included Section 511 (attempt) in the FIR, as they tried to sought the death claim but were not successful in getting Rs 2 crore,” the officer said.

A senior officer said, “The matter is under investigation. We are trying to trace the mother and son and will arrest them soon.”