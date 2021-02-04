Mumbai: Mother of Social Justice Minister Munde’s children say not allowed to meet them for 3 months

A woman has accused Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde of rape and alleged that the Mumbai Police did not take cognizance of her complaint. (Express File)

A woman who was in a consensual relationship with Minister for Social Justice Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police commissioner alleging that the NCP leader has kept their two children at his official bungalow in Chitrakoot and is not letting her meet them for the last three months.

The complaint comes a week after Munde and the woman told the Bombay High Court that they have decided to refer their disputes for mediation.

The woman in her complaint also threatened to go on hunger strike either outside Munde’s residence in Chitrakoot or Mantralaya or Azad Maidan in Mumbai if the police failed to take any legal action against him.

“My husband Dhananjay Munde has forcefully locked my two children at his bungalow for the last three months. He is neither allowing me to meet them nor is he letting me talk to them over the phone,” the woman said in her complaint that was submitted to the state DG and the Mumbai Police commissioner offices.

She added that on January 24, when she had gone to meet the children at the Chitrakoot bungalow, Munde had called 30 to 40 policemen and did not let her see them. The woman further said that their two children are not safe with Munde, especially her younger daughter, who is 14 years old, as there is no woman caretaker in the house.

Earlier in January, the woman’s sister had filed a rape complaint against Munde but had subsequently withdrawn it.

Munde did not respond to calls or messages. The minister, who is married, had last month issued a statement acknowledging his relationship with the complainant and the fact that he has two children with her. He, however, had said that all allegations being levelled against him were an attempt to blackmail him.