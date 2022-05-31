Mother ‘murders seven-year-old girl in suicide pact’, search on for father

A seven-year-old girl was murdered allegedly by her parents at a hotel on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Monday as part of a suicide pact.

Her mother was found in an unconscious state with the girl while the father had left the room, police said. The mother-daughter duo were rushed to a government hospital by the police where the girl was declared dead before admission whereas the mother is being treated for poisoning.

The deceased is identified as Anaika Breco. Her parents have been identified as Poonam and Ryan. While Poonam is a homemaker, Ryan worked in a production house owned by a veteran film producer. The couple were living on rent in a housing society in Vasai (east).

They were facing financial difficulties and decided to die by suicide, police said. They chose to end their lives in a hotel, where they checked in on Sunday, while carrying rat poison.

At 2 pm on Monday, the parents fed the rat poison to their daughter and then they both also consumed it, police said. The woman, who was semi-conscious in the hospital, spoke about the suicide pact and the reason behind it, police said

The woman said her husband then left the room and it’s not clear where he has gone, police said. The Kashimira police are in the process of registering a murder case and are on the lookout for the father. No suicide note has been found.