Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Mother booked for ‘abusing’ 11-year-old girl

According to the complaint filed by the girl's father, between March 2020 and April 2021, the woman verbally abused their daughter for petty reasons, kept her confined to her room while also physically and mentally torturing her.

The Mulund police registered an FIR against the woman under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015. (Representational/File)
A woman was on Wednesday booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly abusing her 11-year-old daughter and keeping her confined to her room.

The Mulund police registered an FIR against the woman under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 04:13 IST
