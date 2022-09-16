Mother and daughter booked for interrupting proceeding, insulting judge in courtroom

A 80-year-old woman and her 52-year-old daughter were booked by the DB Marg police for allegedly interrupting a judicial proceeding and using objectionable language against the judge at Girgaon court on Tuesday.

Police said that the two women, who were upset over a next date granted by the additional metropolitan magistrate, had allegedly barged inside the courtroom and insulted the judiciary. The incident took place at around 3.30pm on Tuesday. Police said that the mother-daughter are residents of Tardeo, south Mumbai.

“There are proceedings of three cases against the two women that are taking place at Girgaon court. In one of the cases, they were booked for trespassing and criminal intimidation by Tardeo police,” said an officer.

On September 12, the court announced the next hearing in the case in the next month, and as the two were unhappy with the decision they allegedly entered the courtroom chaired by Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Jaywant Yadav and allegedly started shouting.

“There was a judicial proceeding going on. They came in and started arguing with the judge and raised corruption charges against the system. They further alleged that they do not believe in the judiciary and are not afraid of court and the court is doing injustice,” said an officer.

A judicial clerk Rajabindsar Tayde lodged a complaint with the police. In his statement, Tayde said, “The screaming was so loud that the staffers of another court called me and asked about the shouting. Due to this behaviour, the work of the court stopped, and precious time was wasted.”

Police said that the two women were then taken out of the courtroom but as they continued screaming, the authorities then informed the Mumbai police control room. A case was registered under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 228 (intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), 504 (intentionally insulting a person) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

Advertisement

An officer said, “Considering the age of the two women, we did not arrest them. We have served them notice under Section 41 of CrPC.”