‘Most frightening face of BJP rule’: Aaditya Thackeray on lathi charge on CJP protesters

Visuals from the CJP protest against NEET paper leak in New Delhi (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has criticised police crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in New Delhi as “the most frightening face of the BJP rule”, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra of suppressing democratic protests.

“Yesterday, we saw the most frightening face of BJP rule. What happened on the streets of Delhi was worse than the atrocities during British rule,” Aaditya Thackeray said, adding that women and children were also assaulted by the police.

Referring to the lathi charge and tear gas attack on protesters and students on Monday during their ‘Sansad Chalo’ march, Thackeray said the Centre had failed to engage with the agitating students.