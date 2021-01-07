Most Congress ministers and MLAs oppose change of guard in Maharashtra

A majority of Congress MLAs and ministers on Wednesday indicated that they were not in favour of a change in guard in the state.

With the high command deciding to gauge the opinion of party legislators for a possible revamp of the state unit, AICC Maharashtra in charge HK Patil Wednesday held back-to-back interactions with senior leader, ministers and MLAs.

Sources said that most ministers and MLAs were not in favour of unseating current state unit president Balasaheb Thorat for now. Many cited the upcoming local body polls to contend that this wasn’t the most opportune time for a revamp.

With Thorat holding three positions – state Congress chief, party’s legislative head and revenue minister – his detractors have been demanding his replacement from the party president’s post.