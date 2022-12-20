Most CCTV cameras not working at Mumbai’s civic-run hospitals

In 2009, the Bombay High Court ordered the installation of CCTV cameras on the premises of all hospitals after a newborn baby was stolen from the civic-run Sion Hospital in Mumbai. Although CCTV cameras were installed as directed, nearly 42 per cent of them were dysfunctional till October-end this year, a series of RTIs filed by The Indian Express reveals.

Similarly, nearly 43 per cent of the CCTV cameras installed at Mumbai’s biggest civic-run hospital — KEM Hospital in Parel — were not working till October-end. At Sewri TB Hospital, the largest TB hospital in Asia, 79 per cent of the CCTV cameras were not operating despite instances of patients turning violent and even trying to take their own lives.

The HC’s 2009 order came after Mohini Nerurkar’s newborn baby was stolen from Sion Hospital. After the incident, she and her husband approached the HC, blaming it on the lack of security at the hospital. The accused, who had befriended Mohini, couldn’t be identified in the absence of CCTV cameras.

In a significant direction, the HC had ordered the installation of CCTV cameras on the premises of all hospitals. Thirteen years later, not only the couple’s child is yet to be traced but nearly half of the cameras installed at Sion hospital after the HC order are either not functioning or have been removed, the RTIs reveal.

At Sion Hospital, a total of 150 CCTV cameras were installed, of which only 87 are working while 63 are dysfunctional. At KEM, out of the 201 CCTV cameras installed, 115 are working while 86 are dysfunctional. The condition at Sewri TB Hospital is more concerning as out of the 112 CCTV cameras, only 23 are operational.

“The responsibility for the installation and maintenance of CCTV cameras lies with the security department. We don’t look into it,” said Dr Mohan Joshi, dean, Sion Hospital.

The condition of CCTV cameras at the 30 civic-run maternity homes is much better. Out of the 357 cameras installed, only 20 aren’t functioning. CCTV cameras at the newly constructed Rawal Pada Maternity Home, Dahisar, are yet to be installed. In response to the RTI, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) replied that the CCTV cameras at Mother and Child Hospital in Magathane were damaged by the public, patients and relatives.

Advertisement

As of August, Samarth Security System was responsible for installation, operation and annual maintenance of CCTV cameras at maternity homes and Cooper Hospital. Zicom Saas Security looks after the task at KEM, Nair and Sion hospitals.

In 2018 and 2019, the BMC spent nearly Rs 4 crore as operational cost for the installation of CCTV cameras at the four major civic-run hospitals and maternity homes. Later, in 2020 and 2021, it spent Rs 32.82 lakh and Rs24.35 lakh on their maintenance, respectively.

When The Indian Express spoke to police how important CCTV cameras are in investigating crimes committed inside hospitals, a senior officer from Bhoiwada police station that covers KEM Hospital spoke about an incident in 2010 when a mother complained about her baby being stolen. “Later, when the CCTV cameras were checked, we found out that she had thrown the newborn out of the window of the hospital’s bathroom. Now, she has been sentenced. Thus, CCTVs in hospitals are essential where public access is limited,” the officer said.

Advertisement

Medical students at these hospitals also expressed their dissatisfaction over the improper maintenance of the CCTV cameras as they are often subjected to assaults by patients’ kin. In 2015, when the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) called for a strike in the four civic-run medical colleges, one of their demands was doctors’ security concerns and installation of CCTV cameras.

“Often when the doctors are assaulted, they are blamed for being rude or not working efficiently. In such cases, the CCTV cameras are essential to provide evidence to police which is basic for the security of doctors,” said Dr Sagar Mundada, former president, MARD.

Meanwhile, advocate Amit Karkhanis said that Mohan, the father of the infant stolen from Sion Hospital, still hopes to get their son back. “He keeps visiting me once a while inquiring about the case,” Karkhanis said.