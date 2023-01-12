scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

How a mosquito net led Mumbai police to man who dumped wife’s body on a local train

The man allegedly killed his wife after an argument. Panicking, he stuffed the body in a gunny bag along with old clothes and left it inside the luggage compartment of a local train, police said.

The police found their breakthrough in Nalla Sopara where some people identified the deceased woman. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)
Listen to this article
How a mosquito net led Mumbai police to man who dumped wife’s body on a local train
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

On April 25, 2011, passengers in the luggage compartment of a Churchgate-bound Mumbai local train alerted the police about an unclaimed gunny bag. The bag was filled with clothes – and a woman’s body.

With no clues about her identity, the police began tracing when the gunny bag was brought into the compartment on the early morning train and who had dumped it. Some of the regular passengers told the police that they had noticed that the bag was definitely on the train before Vasai Road railway station, on the outskirts of Mumbai’s northern suburbs.

While the police began looking for missing persons reported in suburbs beyond Vasai Road initially, one clue came from within the gunny bag. Among the clothes and the body was a mosquito net.

The Government Railway Police said that the net did not seem to have been manufactured in the city. Inquiries revealed that it was a net manufactured in parts of West Bengal and was commonly seen to be used by labourers from the state and the neighbouring country of Bangladesh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

With this clue, the police carried the victim’s photograph and visited suburbs beyond Vasai Road in areas where labourers from West Bengal lived. The police found their breakthrough in Nalla Sopara where some people identified the woman.

Neighbours reported that Laiza Khan, a 30-year-old woman, had not been seen over the past few days. Through intelligence and surveillance, including CCTV footage, the police tracked her husband, Lotan, and cracked the case.

According to the police, Lotan, allegedly a Bangladeshi national, had strangulated his wife after an argument. Panicking after the incident, he stuffed the body in a gunny bag along with old clothes and left it on the local train before fleeing. The police also arrested two of his relatives, claiming they were accomplices.

More from Mumbai
Advertisement

The police later also alleged that Lotan had committed the murder of his eight-year-old sister-in-law, who had witnessed his wife’s murder, and dumped her body in another suburb.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 14:07 IST
Next Story

ChatGPT hype encourages flurry of fake apps trying to cash in: Here’s what to keep in mind

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close