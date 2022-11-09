Mosquito menace in jails: After Lakdawala brought bottle of mosquitoes to court, Taloja jail increases checks of undertrials

Authorities in Taloja Jail have increased security checks of undertrials being taken to courts for hearings after an undertrial brought a bottle of mosquitoes to court earlier this month to highlight the mosquito menace faced by prisoners in the prison.

Senior prison department officials have also sought a report on the incident from the Taloja jail superintendent.

On November 3, gangster Ejaz Lakdawala had appeared before a special court at Mumbai city civil and sessions court with a plastic mineral water bottle filled with mosquitoes. Lakdawala told the court that the mosquitoes were caught at Taloja jail. He was seeking permission from the court to use mosquito nets in prison and had brought the mosquitoes to draw attention towards the situation inside.

The prison authorities then inquired into how Lakdawala had managed to take the bottle to the court, claiming that it was from the jail. “The prison authorities conducted checks, including perusal of CCTV camera footage of that particular day when Lakdawala was taken to court. A report has been sought from the guards who frisk prisoners and check their belongings when they are leaving for court hearings, on whether they failed to notice the bottle,” an official said. The incident also led to an increase in checking of all belongings of undertrials, especially when they are being taken to court, including their documents and files.

“Before handing over the custody of a prisoner to police guards outside the jail, a thorough check is conducted. The guards also check the prisoner before taking his custody, as if any untoward incident were to take place, it is their responsibility. In this case, a report has been sought on the incident,” an official said.

The official added that the authorities will also inquire into whether the bottle was provided to Lakdawala outside the jail by someone. The issue of mosquito nets between undertrials at Taloja jail and the authorities has been flaring up since May. Officials had confiscated mosquito nets being used by undertrials citing security concerns. On Thursday, prison officials had also opposed Lakdawala’s plea citing Maharashtra Prison Rules. The main objection in the use of mosquito nets has been the use of rope and nails to tie the nets. Officials have told courts that these can be used by undertrials to harm themselves or others.

They have said that mosquito nets make it difficult for them to look inside the barracks during the night, which could lead to an untoward incident. Officials have also said that they conduct regular fumigation and the canteen has provisions for mosquito repellents, which the undertrials can use. On Thursday, the court had agreed with the prison’s contention and directed Lakdawala to use Odomos and other repellents, rejecting his plea. Lakdawala had said that the repellents are not as effective and that he was ready to use the nets without nails and rope. He had also cited that he was permitted to use the net till May, when the net was confiscated, and no misuse was reported.