Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Mosques in Govandi and Bhiwandi join in efforts to remove vaccine hesitancy

“It is your responsibility to get your children vaccinated against measles. Get the vaccine to save your children from the disease,” announced Abdul Rahman Zeeyai from Darul Uloom Haji Ali Khan in Govandi after the prayers.

A health worker vaccinates a child in Govandi. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

To overcome vaccine hesitancy among people in Govandi and Bhiwandi, where 10 children have died due to suspected cases of measles, local mosques started making announcements about the importance of vaccination after the prayers on Friday.

In Bhiwandi, the mosques also announced the location of vaccination centres where the parents can get their children vaccinated. “We have selected five to six madrasas where vaccination camps can be held. To inform the parents, the mosques were requested to announce the location of the camps after the Friday prayers in Bhiwandi,” said Dr Bushra Shaikh, BMC medical officer in Bhiwandi.

Both Govandi and Bhiwandi, which have a high Muslim population in slum pockets, have been witnessing vaccination hesitancy.

Officials said they are also asking local schools to create awareness. “We are asking school teachers and headmasters to counsel parents against vaccine hesitancy. Also, they have been asked to identify the children who haven’t taken the jab,” said Dr Upalimitra Waghmarem, BMC medical officer in Govandi.

According to local residents, a disease outbreak was waiting to happen, as the footfall of anganwadi and ASHA workers had dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic when the national immunisation programme of children had taken a backseat.

Shaikh Faiyaz Alam, president of NGO Govandi New Sangam Welfare Society, said: “For years, there has been vaccine hesitancy in certain areas but before Covid-19, vaccination camps were held and health workers used to conduct door-to-door visits to counsel families. This had stopped during the pandemic. The the children during the last two-and-a-half years didn’t get vaccinated, making them vulnerable to such infections.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 01:34:43 am
